Correction: Corporate-Water-Commitments story

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published Oct. 25-26, 2023, about an analysis of 72 companies on the sustainability of their water use, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the nonprofit sustainability advocate Ceres evaluated the companies based on the companies’ progress toward their own goals. The analysis was done using metrics developed by Ceres.

