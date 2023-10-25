Correction: Corporate-Water-Commitments story

By The Associated Press
Coca-Cola cans move down a conveyer belt in the Swire Coca-Cola bottling plant Oct. 20, 2023, in Denver. Major corporations in water-guzzling industries such as apparel, food and beverage, and tech want to be better stewards of the freshwater resources they use. Coca-Cola said its water use in 2022 was about 10% more efficient compared to 2015. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Brittany Peterson]

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published Oct. 25-26, 2023, about an analysis of 72 companies on the sustainability of their water use, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the nonprofit sustainability advocate Ceres evaluated the companies based on the companies’ progress toward their own goals. The analysis was done using metrics developed by Ceres.

