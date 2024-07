NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published Jul. 17, 2024, about Capital One merger with Discover Financial, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of a Capital One executive, due to the name being misspelled in the press release. His name is Andy Navarrete, not Andres Navarrete.

