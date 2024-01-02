Corcept Therapeutics, PNM Resources fall; Johnson & Johnson rise, Tuesday, 1/2/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

ASML Holding N.V., down $40 to $716.92.

The equipment supplier to semiconductor makers said it is facing export restrictions to China from the Dutch government on certain machines.

Baidu Inc., down $3.75 to $115.34.

The web search company terminated its plan to buy JOYY’s live-streaming operations in China.

Tesla Inc., down 6 cents to $248.42.

Steep price cuts helped the electric vehicle maker increase its fourth-quarter vehicle sales by almost 20%.

Valaris Ltd., down 48 cents to $68.09.

The offshore drilling services company announced a multi-year contract with Petrobras offshore Brazil.

Corcept Therapeutics Inc., down $8.32 to $24.16.

The pharmaceutical company lost a patent dispute involving its Cushing’s syndrome drug Korlym with Teva.

PNM Resources Inc., down $2.49 to $39.11.

Iberdrola’s Avangrid unit is terminating its plan to buy the power company.

Johnson & Johnson, up $3.23 to $159.97.

The world’s biggest maker of health care products declared a first-quarter dividend of $1.19 per share.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down 48 cents to $42.09.

The copper mining company slipped along with prices for the base metal.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.