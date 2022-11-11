Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $2.49 to $88.96 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for January delivery rose $2.32 to $95.99 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 4 cents to $2.61 a gallon. December heating oil fell 1 cent to $3.56 a gallon. December natural gas fell 36 cents to $5.88 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $15.70 to $1,769.40 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 3 cents to $21.67 an ounce and December copper rose 15 cents to $3.91 a pound.

The dollar fell to 138.52 Japanese yen from 141.83 yen. The euro rose to $1.0361 from $1.0180.

