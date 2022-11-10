Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose 64 cents to $86.47 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for January delivery rose $1.02 to $93.67 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 3 cents to $2.57 a gallon. December heating oil fell 9 cents to $3.57 a gallon. December natural gas rose 37 cents to $6.24 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $40 to $1,753.70 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 37 cents to $21.70 an ounce and December copper rose 6 cents to $3.76 a pound.

The dollar fell to 141.83 Japanese yen from 146.65 yen. The euro rose to $1.0180 from $1.0003.

