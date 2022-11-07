Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell 82 cents to $91.79 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for January delivery fell 65 cents to $97.92 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 8 cents to $2.65 a gallon. December heating oil fell 13 cents to $3.78 a gallon. December natural gas rose 54 cents to $6.94 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $3.90 to $1,680.50 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 14 cents to $20.92 an ounce and December copper fell 9 cents to $3.60 a pound.

The dollar fell to 146.58 Japanese yen from 146.79 yen. The euro rose to $1.0026 from 99.46 cents.

