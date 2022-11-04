Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $4.44 to $92.61 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for January delivery rose $3.90 to $98.57 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 4 cents to $2.73 a gallon. December heating oil rose 4 cents to $3.91 a gallon. December natural gas rose 42 cents to $6.40 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $45.70 to $1,676.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose $1.35 to $20.78 an ounce and December copper rose 26 cents to $3.69 a pound.

The dollar fell to 146.79 Japanese yen from 148.26 yen. The euro rose to 99.46 cents from 97.53 cents.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.