Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $1.83 to $88.17 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for January delivery fell $1.49 to $94.67 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 1 cent to $2.69 a gallon. December heating oil rose 19 cents to $3.87 a gallon. December natural gas fell 29 cents to $5.98 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $19.10 to $1,630.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 16 cents to $19.43 an ounce and December copper fell 4 cents to $3.43 a pound.

The dollar rose to 148.26 Japanese yen from 146.94 yen. The euro fell to 97.53 cents from 98.83 cents.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.