Clarification: US–Car Thefts-Recall Request story

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In a story published April 20, 2023, The Associated Press reported that videos circulating on the social media service TikTok have shown how people can start Kia and Hyundai models by using only a screwdriver and a USB cable. The story should have made clear that these videos were circulating on multiple social media services, not just TikTok.

