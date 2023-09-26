Cintas, United Natural Foods fall; Ferguson rises, Tuesday, 9/26/2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:
Ferguson Plc. (FERG), up $5.73 to $156.84.
The plumbing and heating products supplier reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI), down 9 cents to $3.92.
Liberty Media proposed a merger deal with the satellite radio company.
Thor Industries Inc. (THO), up 51 cents to $95.33.
The recreational vehicle maker reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.
United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI), down $4.53 to $14.39.
The organic and specialty foods distributor gave investors a weak earnings forecast for the year.
Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX), down 20 cents to $1.89.
The metabolic disorder drug company tightened the revenue forecast for its fiscal year.
United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS), down 77 cents to $153.54.
The package delivery service plans to hire more than 100,000 workers for the holiday rush this season.
TD Synnex Corp. (SNX), down $4.23 to $97.68.
The high-tech contractor reported weak fiscal third-quarter revenue.
Cintas Corp. (CTAS) down $22.61 to $482.91.
The uniform rental company’s earnings forecast disappointed investors.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.