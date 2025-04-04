China imposes a 34% tariff on imports of all U.S. products starting April 10

BEIJING (AP) — China announced Friday that it will impose a 34% tariff on imports of all U.S. products beginning April 10.

The new tariff matches the rate of the U.S. “reciprocal” tariff imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump this week.

The Commerce Ministry in Beijing also said in a notice that it will impose more export controls on rare earths, which are materials used in high-tech products such as computer chips and electric vehicle batteries.

