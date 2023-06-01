Chewy, Pure Storage rise; Dollar General, Victoria’s Secret fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Chewy Inc., up $6.36 to $35.85

The online pet store reported strong first-quarter profits and gave investors an encouraging revenue update.

Pure Storage Inc., up $5.49 to $34.28.

The data storage company beat analysts’ first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Veeva Systems Inc., up $32.60 to $198.30.

The provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry reported strong first-quarter earnings.

PVH Corp., down $8.20 to $77.82.

The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands gave investors a weak profit forecast for this quarter.

Dollar General Inc., down $39.23 to $161.86.

The discount retailer slashed its profit forecast for the year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co., down $1.78 to $18.64.

The lingerie retailer reported disappointing first-quarter financial results.

NetApp Inc., up $5.61 to $71.96.

The data storage company’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.

Hormel Foods Corp., up $1.95 to $40.20.

The maker of Spam canned ham and Dinty Moore stew reported strong fiscal second-quarter earnings.

