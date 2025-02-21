Chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen broke a dress code with jeans. Now he’s selling them for charity

NEW YORK (AP) — Top-ranked chess player Magnus Carlsen is turning his controversial denim into some greens — for charity.

The Norwegian chess grandmaster announced this week that he is auctioning off the Italian luxury brand jeans that started a dress code dispute at December’s World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships. Carlsen ultimately quit the New York competition after accepting a $200 fine while refusing to change his pants.

While the tournament’s governing body agreed to loosen the dress code, Carlsen is parting with his infamous britches.

Chess fanatics and #JeansGate followers now have the chance to own Carlsen’s pair of size 32 regular fit Corneliani jeans. The auction is scheduled to end March 1. Listed as pre-owned but in “good” condition on eBay, the pants’ highest offer was $8,100 as of Feb. 21.

Proceeds will go to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, a national youth-mentoring charity that carries out its mission through local chapters in neighborhoods across all 50 states and 12 countries. According to the auction, they will be used for “youth mentorship at chess clinics, community events, and beyond, to build connection, belonging, and enrich the lives of young people through the game.”

