Canada’s largest railroads have come to a full stop. Here’s what you need to know

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s two largest railroads have ground to a halt after an ongoing labor dispute couldn’t be resolved before the overnight deadline Thursday.

Canadian National and CPKC have shut down all their trains in Canada and stopped shipments into the U.S. after failing to reach new agreements with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference union. The impasse could bring significant economic harm to business and consumers in both countries, which rely on billions of dollars of goods running on trains each month.

The big questions are how long the shutdown will last and whether the government will intervene. Here’s what you need to know.

What led to the shutdown?

It comes down to a labor-contract dispute.

Rail workers picket in front of CN headquarters on the first day of a nationwide rail shutdown, after workers were locked out by CN and CPKC when new contract agreements weren't reached by the midnight deadline, in Montreal, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

CPKC and CN locked out nearly 10,000 engineers, conductors and dispatchers after the deadline passed. As a result, none of their trains are moving in Canada, but both railroads continue operating in the United States and Mexico.

Bargaining resumed Thursday, with picketing already underway. Both railroads have said they would end the lockout if the union agrees to binding arbitration. But in a Thursday post to X, Teamsters Canada Rail Conference President Paul Boucher accused CPKC and CN of “holding the Canadian economy hostage” in order to pressure the government to impose binding arbitration.

Both railroads are offering raises to what are already well-paying jobs that they say are consistent with other recent deals in the industry. The negotiations are primarily hung up on issues related to worker schedules and concerns about rules designed to prevent fatigue among train crews.

CN had been negotiating with the Teamsters for nine months while CPKC had been trying to reach an agreement for a year, the unions said. While a full stop came to head Thursday, both railroads began shutting down shipping networks last week.

How will businesses and travelers be impacted?

Billions of dollars of goods move between Canada and the U.S. via rail each month, per the U.S. Transportation Department. The current impasse is halting all rail traffic from CPKC and CN in Canada as well as shipments from these two railroads crossing into the U.S., although trains will continue operating within in the U.S. and Mexico.

The consequences will be felt by both businesses and consumers.

Chemical businesses and food distributors will be among the first to be affected. The railroads already stopped accepting new shipments of hazardous materials when they began gradually shutting down last week, in order to keep dangerous commodities from being stranded along the tracks. Perishable goods were also put on hold early.

But Greg Moffatt, executive vice president of the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada, said most chemical manufacturers have said they will be OK for about a week. It just depends on how many supplies they have on hand, how much room they have to store their products, and whether they can cut production.

The auto industry may see problems quickly, too, because it relies on just-in-time shipments to dealerships, with significant cross-border deliveries of engines, parts and finished vehicles.

Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association, posted on X that about four out of every five cars made in Canada are exported to the U.S., almost exclusively by rail. He said a prolonged lockout could cause temporary work stoppages throughout the industry.

And it’s not just cargo. More than 30,000 commuters in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal were the first to feel the pain of the lockouts. They had to scramble Thursday morning to find ways to get to work because their commuter trains aren’t operating while CPKC is shut down.

What is the government doing?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declined to immediately force the parties into binding arbitration, out of fear of offending the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference and other unions.

But that could change.

“We are not taking this lightly because Canadians across the country are worried about it,” Trudeau told reporters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Thursday. He added that “we will have more to say” shortly on finding a solution.

Still, the lack of early government intervention angered business leaders.

“When you completely shut down the coast-to-coast supply chain, nothing good can come from that,” said John Corey, president of the Freight Management Association of Canada. “This is infuriating. People are going to lose their jobs.”

How long could this last?

It’s hard to predict. Most previous Canadian rail stoppages have only lasted a day or two and usually involved only one of the big railroads, but some have stretched as long as eight or nine days.

Edward Jones analyst Jeff Windau said the biggest problems will emerge if the lockout drags on. But many companies will likely be able to withstand a short disruption, partly because of changes they made to their supply chains after the pandemic, he said.

Still, pressure for government intervention will increase as the lockout continues, with the impact magnified because both railroads are stopped.

“We need the rails to continue to be running,” Windau said. “And so at some point, the government will start to get involved more.”

What happens next?

For now, all eyes are on the ongoing contract talks and whether there will be any significant government intervention.

“It won’t take much time for it to become untenable,” said Daniel Béland, a political science professor at McGill University in Montreal, noting the potential economic consequences for both Canada and the U.S. “Pressures to end it ASAP come from both sides of the border and they can only increase rapidly over time if and when the situation on the ground deteriorates,” he said.

Funk reported from Omaha, Nebraska. Associated Press Business Writer Wyatte Grantham-Philips in New York contributed.

