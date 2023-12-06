Campbell Soup, Delta rise; British American Tobacco, Brown-Forman fall, Wednesday, 12/6/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL), up $2.07 to $89.28

The homebuilder beat Wall Street’s profit targets thanks to lower mortgage rates and “solid” demand for new homes.

British American Tobacco PLC (BTI), down $2.74 to $28.80

The company wrote down $31.5 billion of the value of Lucky Strike and other U.S. cigarette brands.

Campbell Soup Co. (CPB), up $2.90 to $43.27

The New Jersey-based canned soup maker easily beat Wall Street’s profit forecasts.

SentinelOne Inc. (S), up $3.77 to $23.77

The security software provider’s results beat analysts’ expectations and it raised its full-year forecast.

Brown-Forman Corp. (BF.B), down $5.91 to $54.32

The maker of Jack Daniel’s whiskey reported weaker earnings than analysts expected and cut its sales forecast.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL), up $1.63 to $39.24

The airline reaffirmed its profit forecast for the fourth quarter and full year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI), up $3.63 to $79.88

The discount retailer earned more money in the latest quarter than Wall Street was expecting and raised its full-year forecasts.

ConocoPhillips (COP), down $2.97 to $110.17

Energy companies fell broadly along with prices for crude oil.

