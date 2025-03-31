Businesses forced to vacate Alliance Bank Building by Monday

Businesses in downtown St. Paul’s Alliance Bank Building are being forced to move out by Monday.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS a few weeks ago, tenants received a letter from Madison Equities, the management company, saying they must vacate by Monday.

The company explained it could no longer afford to keep the building open because of “significant financial hardships due to the deteriorating condition of downtown St. Paul.” Madison Equities told tenants to pack up and move out because utilities would be shut off.

Tenants have told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS it’s been an emotional rollercoaster, and they’re frustrated with a lack of accountability.

Mayor Melvin Carter called the situation “frustrating and unreasonable,” and the city negotiated with utility companies to keep the lights on until the end of March.

Last year, Madison Equities was at the center of another controversy. A very similar situation occurred at the Lowry Apartment building, where poor living conditions were reported inside. That resulted in the building being transferred to temporary ownership.

Lowy residents were eventually displaced after months of failed safety inspections led to the building being condemned.

This comes as downtown St. Paul is also expecting thousands of state and city workers to return to the office. Gov. Tim Walz announced just last week that state workers must work in person at least half the month starting June 1.

Starting Tuesday, St. Paul city workers will also have to work at least three days each week at the office after an order made last year by Mayor Carter.

Madison Equities hasn’t responded to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS’ request for comment.

Check back for updates.