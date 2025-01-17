Brazilian police kill 6 suspects in operation to dismantle bank heist gang

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian police killed six suspects Friday during an operation to dismantle a gang accused of planning large-scale bank robberies, authorities said.

Police in the southern state of Parana said that officers raided the gang’s hideout at a ranch in Ponta Grossa, where the suspects were allegedly planning to rob a bank or an armored vehicle.

The suspects, who had been under surveillance since December, opened fire as officers arrived, police said. Authorities reported seizing a .50-caliber machine gun, rifles and explosives at the site.

Large-scale bank heists have become common in Brazil in recent years, often involving hostages used as human shields. In October 2021, police killed 25 suspects in a similar operation targeting a gang. Two months earlier, in August 2021, robbers had terrorized another city, marching hostages through the streets and strapping some to their cars during their escape.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.