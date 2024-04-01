AT&T, FedEx fall; Ballard Power, Semtech rise, Monday, 4/1/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:

AT&T Inc. (T), down 25 cents to $17.35.

The telecommunications giant said it discovered a data breach impacting millions of current and former customers.

Elanco Animal Health Inc. (ELAN), down 23 cents to $16.05.

The company reportedly reached a settlement with investment firm Ancora.

Appian Corp. (APPN), down $2.11 to $37.85.

The business process management software provider said its chief revenue officer resigned.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP), up 43 cents to $3.21.

The fuel cell technology company announced a supply agreement with Solaris Bus & Coach.

Semtech Corp. (SMTC), up $1.55 to $29.04.

The chipmaker gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast.

Guess Inc. (GES), up $1.67 to $33.14.

The clothing company announced a $200 million stock buyback plan.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX), up 86 cents to $43.60.

The drug and medical device maker received regulatory clearance in the U.S. for an infusion pump.

FedEx Corp. (FDX), down $7.30 to $282.44.

The package delivery service said that its contract with the U.S. Postal Service expires in September.

