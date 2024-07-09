Assured Guaranty, Kymera rise; BP, Helen of Troy fall, Tuesday, 7/9/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

BP Plc. (BP), down $1.65 to $34.90.

The energy giant warned investors about a $2 billion impairment charge.

Helen of Troy Ltd. (HELE), down $25.43 to $63.58.

The Hydro Flask maker’s fiscal first-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO), up $3.52 to $80.22.

The insurance holding company said it will combine two U.S. businesses and announced a $300 million special dividend.

Applied Digital Corp. (APLD), down $1.75 to $5.39.

The technology company announced plans for a sale of up to $125 million in stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR), up $6.76 to $38.72.

The biopharmaceutical company’s partner, Sanofi, is expanding studies on potential skin condition treatments.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF), down 25 cents to $5.23.

The owner of Bitcoin mining facilities announced the full repayment of its term loan ahead of schedule.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS), up $6.94 to $150.57.

The semiconductor services company raised its second-quarter financial forecasts.

Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO), down $5.94 to $40.39.

The industrial products manufacturer placed its CEO on paid leave following allegations of a potential violation of the code of conduct.

