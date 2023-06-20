Arcellx, Alibaba Group fall; Etsy, Rivian Automotive rise, Tuesday, 6/20/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA), down $4.42 to $87.68.

The online retailer named Eddie Wu, chairman of its e-commerce group, to succeed Daniel Zhang as CEO.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY), up 68 cents to $95.28.

The online crafts marketplace’s board of directors approved a new $1 billion stock buyback program.

Lazard Ltd. (LAZ), up 59 cents to $32.69.

Abu Dhabi’s ADQ wealth fund reportedly considered buying the financial advisor and asset management firm, but talks fell apart.

Arcellx Inc. (ACLX), down $2.80 to $33.

The biotechnology company gave investors a disappointing update on a potential blood cancer treatment.

Dice Therapeutics Inc. (DICE), up $12.59 to $46.44.

Eli Lilly is buying the biopharmaceutical company.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN), up 45 cents to $15.33.

The electric vehicle maker signed an agreement to join Tesla’s charging network.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL), up $1.86 to $68.29.

Investment company KKR is buying a portion of the digital payments company’s “buy now, pay later” loans in Europe.

Hess Corp. (HES), down $4.27 to $131.29.

Energy companies slipped along with falling crude oil prices.

