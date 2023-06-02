AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

A Ukrainian soldier fires a mortar at Russian positions on the frontline near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Efrem Lukatsky]
May 26-June 1, 2023
From the Russia-Ukraine war, elections in Turkey and Spain, and clashes in Senegal, to the French Open tennis tournament and the Europa League soccer final, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
The selection was curated by Athens-based photographer Petros Giannakouris.
People take cover at a metro station during a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 29, 2023. Explosions have rattled Kyiv during daylight as Russian ballistic missiles fell on the Ukrainian capital. The barrage came hours after a more common nighttime attack of the city by drones and cruise missiles. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Evgeniy Maloletka
An officer of Ukraine's 59th Motorized Brigade controls a drone from a shelter in the suburbs of Donetsk, the site of fierce battles with the Russian forces, Ukraine, Friday, May 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Efrem Lukatsky
Supporters of the President Recep Tayyip Erdogan celebrate in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, May 28, 2023. Turkey's incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared victory in his country's runoff election, extending his rule into a third decade. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)