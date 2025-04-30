AP PHOTOS: US stocks sink after a weak report on the economy

By The Associated Press
Matthew Cheslock, left, and Anthony Confusione work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig]

U.S. stocks are sinking following a discouraging report suggesting the U.S. economy may have shrunk at the start of the year, before most of U.S. President Donald Trump’s announced tariffs could take effect.

