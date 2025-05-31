AP PHOTOS: The Black hair industry imports products from China. Here’s what tariffs mean

ATLANTA (AP) — Black women are starting to pay more for their hair care because of the Trump administration’s tariffs on goods imported from China.

Many Black women have hair types and workplace-favored styles that require careful attention. They can spend hundreds of dollars at salons each month on extensions, weaves, wigs and braids.

Most hair salon tools and packaging is imported from China.

Stylists are considering raising their prices while the the U.S. and China negotiate new trade agreements. But many dread what price increases will do for clients who are lower income and already strained by months of inflation on virtually everything else.

Braided wigs are seen on display at Chapel Beauty, a beauty supply store in Decatur, Ga., Monday, May 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stephanie Scarbrough

