AP PHOTOS: How a Chinese delicacy got caught in the crossfire of Trump’s trade war

An escalating trade war with the U.S. is now crippling an entire industry that hand-harvests geoducks, leaving Washington state divers without work, Seattle exporters without business and Chinese aficionados with fewer of these prized clams.

