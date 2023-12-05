America’s Car-Mart, Designer Brands fall; CVS, Gitlab rise, Tuesday, 12/5/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

KeyCorp (KEY), down 40 cents to $13.04.

Investors were disappointed by the regional bank’s latest financial update.

Comerica Inc. (CMA), down $1.22 to $48.23.

The bank expects loan balances to be lower than it previously anticipated in the fourth quarter.

CVS Health Corp. (CVS), up $2.86 to $71.34.

The drugstore giant gave investors an encouraging operations and financial update.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD), up 71 cents to $10.27.

The stock trading app company gave investors an encouraging November activity report.

GitLab Inc. (GTLB), up $6.77 to $59.70.

The software company raised its earnings forecast for the year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN), down 29 cents to $83.70.

The roofing materials distributor said its chief financial officer resigned to take a leadership role elsewhere.

America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT), down $13.49 to $67.34.

The auto retailer reported a surprisingly big fiscal second-quarter loss.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI), down $4.17 to $8.65.

The owner of Designer Shoe Warehouse cut its profit forecast for the year.

