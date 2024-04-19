American Express, Fifth Third rise; Netflix, PPG Industries fall, Friday, 4/18/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), down $1.23 to $154.78.

Google says it will combine several divisions as it focuses on integrating artificial intelligence more widely throughout the company.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX), down $49.43 to $561.13.

The streaming entertainment giant said it will stop providing quarterly updates on subscriber totals.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG), down $3.86 to $131.25.

The paint and coatings maker reported disappointing first-quarter revenue.

Paramount Global (PARA), up 90 cents to $11.87.

Sony and Apollo Global Management are reportedly considering a joint offer to buy the owner of CBS, Paramount Pictures and other media.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), up $1.96 to $36.18.

The bank beat Wall Street’s first-quarter financial results.

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG), down $1.44 to $155.85.

The maker of Pampers diapers and Tide laundry detergent reported disappointing quarterly sales.

Regions Financial Corp. (RF), down 41 cents to $18.59.

The holding company for Regions Bank fell short of Wall Street’s first-quarter forecasts.

American Express Co. (AXP), up $10.09 to $227.59.

The credit card issuer and global payments processor beat Wall Street’s first-quarter earnings forecasts.

