American Airlines, Carnival fall; Northrop Grumman, ConocoPhillips rise, Monday, 10/9/2023

NEW YORK (AP) —

Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:

Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC),up $49.11 to $472.35.

Military contractors jumped on rising tensions as Israel and Hamas waged war.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), down 66 cents to $12.10.

Airlines suspended flights to Israel as the U.S. State Department warned about travel to the region.

ConocoPhillips (COP), up $5.33 to $120.66.

Energy stocks rose along with a jump in oil prices.

Carnival Corp. (CCL), down 76 cents to $12.50.

Cruise lines companies and other travel-related stocks fell amid increased worries about global conflicts.

General Motors Co. (GM), down 23 cents to $30.67.

A labor strike against Detroit automakers entered its fourth week.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO), down $1.26 to $89.31.

The private equity firm is reportedly preparing a joint buyout offer for Vodafone’s Spanish unit.

Exelon Corp. (EXC), up 35 cents to $38.43.

Utilities held up better than most of the market as investors leaned toward less risky sectors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), unchanged at $36.67.

The copper and gold mining company held steady as prices for both metals rose.

