American Airlines, Advance Auto Parts fall; Chewy, Dick’s Sporting Goods rise, Wednesday, 5/29/2024
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:
ConocoPhillips (COP), down $4.74 to $114.22.
The energy company is buying Marathon Oil in an all-stock deal valued at approximately $17.1 billion.
Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD), up 10 cents to $20.57.
The online broker announced a $1 billion stock buyback plan.
Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS), up $31.46 to $226.46.
The sporting goods retailer raised its earnings forecast for the year.
American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), down $1.99 to $11.45.
The airline cut its earnings forecast for the current quarter and said its chief commercial officer is leaving the company.
Chewy Inc. (CHWY), up $4.65 to $21.56.
The online pet store beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings forecasts and announced a $500 million buyback.
Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP), down $6.08 to $64.10.
The auto parts retailer’s first-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Box Inc. (BOX), up $2.23 to $27.27.
The online storage provider’s first-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF), up $28.80 to $181.19.
The teen clothing retailer beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
