Amazon, Intel rise; Ford, Chart Industries fall, Friday, 10/27/2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:
Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), up $8.17 to $127.74.
The online retail giant reported strong third-quarter earnings and revenue.
Intel Corp. (INTC), up $3.02 to $35.54.
The world’s largest chipmaker gave investors a strong financial forecast for its current quarter.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG), up $81.12 to $1,887.59.
The Mexican food chain beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit forecasts.
Ford Motor Co. (F), down $1.39 to $9.96.
The automaker reported weak third-quarter financial results.
Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK), up $91.79 to $576.37.
The maker of Ugg footwear reported strong fiscal second-quarter financial results.
DexCom Inc. (DXCM), up $8.20 to $89.29.
The medical device company raised its revenue forecast for the year.
Sanofi (SNY), down $10.20 to $43.13.
The drugmaker reported disappointing third-quarter financial results.
Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS), down $36.46 to $110.12.
The equipment maker for the energy sector reported weak third-quarter earnings and revenue.
