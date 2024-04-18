Ally Financial, CSX rise; Equifax, Synovus Financial fall, Thursday, 4/18/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:

CSX Corp. (CSX), up 61 cents to $34.77.

The freight railroad’s first-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Equifax Inc. (EFX), down $12.73 to $224.95.

The credit reporting company gave investors a weak profit forecast for the current quarter.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV), down $2.45 to $34.17.

The holding company for Synovus Bank reported disappointing first-quarter financial results.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC), up $6.16 to $203.78.

The global professional services firm beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY), up $3.06 to $39.33.

The auto finance company beat analysts’ first-quarter financial forecasts.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT), down 94 cents to $58.42.

The fitness center operator said Colleen Keating will become its new CEO in June.

Alcoa Corp. (AA), down 35 cents to $35.20.

The bauxite, alumina and aluminum products company beat analysts’ first-quarter revenue forecasts.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI), up $3.52 to $149.26.

The homebuilder’s fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

