A propane tank explosion in western Turkey has killed 5 people and injured 63 others

ISTANBUL (AP) — A propane tank explosion at a restaurant in the western Turkish city of Izmir on Sunday left five people dead and 63 others injured, authorities said.

Security cameras recorded the explosion, which devastated the street and caused minor damage to surrounding buildings.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on social media that dozens of rescue personnel were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Izmir Gov. Suleyman Elban visited the injured at the hospital and announced that 40 of them had already been released.

Authorities have detained one suspect who might be responsible. The man had replaced the propane tank with a new one on Saturday.

