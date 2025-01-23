A look at world’s largest electricity producers and how much is from renewables

A report out Thursday said a record 47% of the European Union’s electricity came from renewable sources in 2024, and experts called it a promising sign for the world’s ability to transition away from fossil fuels that are driving climate change.

Here’s a look at the world’s largest generators of electricity and the share of their electricity that comes from renewables. Data is from the climate energy think tank Ember and is for 2023.

Brazil, 88.9%

Canada, 66.5%

China, 30.6%

France, 26.5%

United States, 22.7%

Japan, 22%

India, 19.5%

Russia, 17.7%

South Korea, 9%

The Associated Press’ climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

