A look at consumer prices in March, by the numbers

NEW YORK (AP) — Consumer inflation rose more than expected in March, boosted by gas, rents, auto insurance and other items, the government said Wednesday. A look at some of the numbers. (Figures from the Bureau of Labor statistics, unless otherwise specified.)

3.8%

The increase in the so-called core inflation rate from March 2023 to March 2024. This measure strips out the more volatile energy and food prices.

22.2%

The rise in the price of car insurance from March a year ago. More expensive car repairs and an increase in disaster-related claims are among the reasons for the increase.

1.2%

Year-over-year rise in the cost of groceries. The increases have moderated from the spikes of 2022 and early 2023.

$5.42

Price for a pound of uncooked ground beef, up more than 20 cents from February.

$2.99

The average cost of a dozen Grade A eggs in March. While that’s down from $3.45 a year ago, it’s up from $2.05 in March 2022.

5.7%

The year-over-year increase in the cost of shelter, mostly housing. Shelter costs are heavily weighted in the month consumer price index.

-2.2%

The decline in the average price of used cars and trucks last month. Those prices soared early in the pandemic because of a shortage of parts needed to build new vehicles.

$3.58

The price in March for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline. That’s up 22 cents from February, but is still down about 73 cents from March 2022.

-7.1%

Air travel is one category seeing price declines. The cost of hotel rooms and car rentals have also fallen from a year ago.

5.5%

The rise in the cost of a funeral in March compared to a year ago. In December, the National Funeral Directors Association estimated the median price of a funeral with casket and burial rose from $7,850 to $8,300 from 2021 to 2023.

