3M, Boston Scientific rise; Abcam, NovoCure fall, Monday, 8/28/2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:
RPT Realty (RPT), up $1.76 to $11.33.
Kimco Realty is buying the shopping center real estate investment trust for about $2 billion in an all-stock deal.
Abcam Plc. (ABCM), down 76 cents to $22.60.
Industrial and medical device maker Danaher is buying the life sciences company.
Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT), up $3.52 to $9.80.
KSL Capital Partners is buying the hotel real estate investment trust for about $1.4 billion.
Nordic American Tankers Ltd. (NAT), down 3 cents to $4.07.
The tanker company matched Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings forecasts.
Jabil Inc. (JBL), up $8.36 to $111.58.
The electronics manufacturer is selling its mobility business to BYD Electronics.
Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX), up $2.62 to $53.38.
The medical device maker gave investors an encouraging update on a study for a heart device.
3M Co. (MMM), up $5 to $103.95.
The maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics is reportedly settling a lawsuit over faulty earplugs.
NovoCure Ltd. (NVCR), down $9.74 to $20.03.
The cancer treatment developer gave investors a disappointing update on an ovarian cancer study.
