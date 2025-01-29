3 coup-hit West African nations formally leave ECOWAS in an unprecedented disintegration

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The three junta-led West African nations of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso have formally withdrawn from the regional bloc known as ECOWAS, the body said Wednesday, the culmination of a yearlong process during which the group tried to avert its unprecedented disintegration.

Their withdrawal, first announced a year ago, “has become effective today,” ECOWAS said in a statement. The bloc, however, said that it has also decided to “keep ECOWAS’ doors open,” requesting member nations to continue to accord the three countries privileges of membership, including free movement within the region with an ECOWAS passport.

