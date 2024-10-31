3rd-party mail scanning is coming to Minnesota’s prisons after numerous drug incidents

In an effort to crack down on drugs and other contraband entering the state’s prisons, the Minnesota Department of Corrections is launching a new mail management system through a private, Maryland-based vendor.

The state’s new half-million dollar contract with TextBehind comes after a multi-day lockdown at the Stillwater prison facility in September where nine corrections employees were treated for exposure to synthetic marijuana, according to the corrections department.

While agency officials are still investigating the incident, they believe mail was soaked in K2 and then smoked inside the prison.

Commissioner Paul Schnell tells 5 INVESTIGATES his agency is seeing an uptick in similar cases — with an estimated two dozen workers being treated for drug exposure this year — and it required emergency action.

Currently, corrections employees are scanning incoming mail and producing copies for incarcerated people in some of the state’s facilities.

“This creates incredible efficiencies for us, and right now we’re spending considerable time and considerable money,” Schnell said. “In some instances, we were looking at toner costs at one facility alone touching almost $20,000 a month.

“So when we started to add, look at the business side of this, this vendor proposition, actually, we believe in the long haul, will save money, and really, absolutely makes it safer, because that mail is never coming into the facility,” he added.

The new system, which goes live on Friday, requires family and friends to send mail to TextBehind’s facility, which is about 20 miles north of Baltimore. The company will process the mail and ship copies back to Minnesota’s corrections facilities.

TextBehind also has a free mobile app for loved ones to stay in contact with incarcerated people.

The change will also affect how incarcerated people communicate with attorneys and others who use legal mail. Now, attorneys and similar senders will have to be verified through TextBehind’s system with the DOC.

TextBehind

“This initiative goes beyond safety,” Schnell said in a statement. “It represents our commitment to modernizing corrections for the benefit of staff, incarcerated people, and their families.”

In 2022, the nonprofit, nonpartisan Prison Policy Initiative estimated at least 14 other states were scanning mail — including at least two others that use TextBehind. A year earlier, Wisconsin corrections officials announced a partnership with TextBehind after reporting a similar increase in drugs coming through the mail.

The Prison Policy Initiative warns of a “chilling effect” created by mail scanning because people don’t want their communication scanned into a searchable database. Schnell also anticipated some pushback after hearing similar complaints about not having the actual, physical piece of mail.

“The objective of safety has to trump those concerns,” Schnell said. “And I think people understand that it’s challenging, it’s difficult, but this is where we are.”