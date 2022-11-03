KSTP Why We Give

KSTP is excited to re-introduce our #whywegive initiative. KSTP supports a variety of charities throughout the year by running Public Service Announcements and airing the amazing stories demonstrating the impact that these organizations have in our community.

Our anchors, Minnesota Live, and Twin Cities Live hosts participate in speaking engagements, acting as emcees and hosting fundraising events.

Throughout November, KSTP is highlighting a few of the many charities and organizations they work with throughout the year and are sharing their stories. The following is a list of the charities and organizations that we are recognizing in 2022. We encourage you to tune in to learn more about these organizations and how you can support their work and mission by giving your time, talents or dollars.

Please share this special initiative using the hashtag #whywegiveKSTP.

Paul has played a key role with the Children’s Hospital Association for a couple of years. He emcees many of their events and has helped raise thousands of dollars on their behalf. Donors and volunteers with CHA have committed to funding programs at Children’s Minnesota for almost ninety years. They are guided by the knowledge that rare and challenging circumstances require many hands and extraordinary care. Children’s Hospital Association is invested in supporting innovative, inclusive, and integral health care programs for children, their families, and our communities. Paul Folger

KSTP has participated in several projects and events to benefit the kids at Masonic. Leah recognizes the value of what Masonic Children’s Hospital brings to our community and has participated in many of their fundraising events including Goldy’s Run, held on the campus of the University of Minnesota each year. M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital provides a broad range of pediatric programs from surgery, imaging and neonatal and pediatric intensive care to cardiac and oncology (cancer care) services and blood and marrow and organ transplantation. Their clinical staff apply innovative approaches to creating medical breakthroughs based on their work with patients and on findings through research at the University of Minnesota. Leah McLean

Kevin has benefited from the amazing work done at the Minneapolis Heart Institute Foundation…they saved his life. He continues to advocate on their behalf by telling their story. The mission of the Foundation is to improve the cardiovascular health of individuals and communities through innovative research and education. Kevin Doran

Lindsey has been working with Bridging for several years and has spent time getting to know the organization and the good they do in the community. Bridging empowers people to thrive in their homes by providing quality furniture and household goods for those pursuing housing stability. Lindsey Brown

As many of you know, Chris was faced with losing a portion of his leg a few years ago and has been willing to share his journey with our viewers. Chris continues to work with Wiggle Your Toes, whose mission is to empower those who have lost a limb to move forward, take action and get back to the life they want.

If it makes a difference in the lives of children in our community, then you will see Megan Newquist involved. Megan works with several non-profits in the Twin Cities and this year, she has decided to work with Free Bikes for Kidz for her Why We Give campaign. FB4K-NM is a non-profit program geared toward helping all kids ride into a happier, healthier childhood by providing bikes to those most in need. The public donates gently used bikes, FB4K organizes hundreds of volunteer hours to clean and refurbish them, and then give them away via partners like after-school programs, health clinics, church groups, crisis centers and tribal organizations. Megan Newquist

Matt has been the face and voice for the American Lung Association of Minnesota for several years now. This is very personal for Matt as he lost his father to lung disease. Matt emcees their annual gala and the Climb for Air event. The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. Matt Belanger

Brandi’s relationship with Urban Ventures goes beyond television as she and her husband have spent countless hours volunteering for the organization. Brandi truly believes in their mission of educating kids, strengthening their families, and building a healthy community. Brandi Powell

The American Cancer Society and KSTP have partnered together for years to make a difference in our community. Alex has stepped up to the plate as a cancer survivor herself, to be a strong voice for this amazing organization that touches so many people. The American Cancer Society has programs and services to help you manage cancer treatment and recovery and find the emotional support you need. And best of all, their help is free. Alex Jokich

KSTP has worked with Como Zoo for over 50 years and has played a big role in developing this amazing place for families in our community. Brett is about to become a first time father and looks forward to sharing this great community tradition with his family. Como Friends is a 501c3 nonprofit corporation that makes sure Como Park Zoo and Conservatory gets the extra care it needs to grow stronger, live on, and remain available to all. Brett Hoffland

As many of you know, Elizabeth Ries has a passion for kids and works endlessly to make a difference in our community. This year for Why We Give, Elizabeth has chosen to tell the story of Jack’s Basket, which is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with a mission to celebrate babies with Down syndrome. They strive to ensure that every new and expectant parent is provided resources and avenues of support within the community. They aim to educate medical providers on how to discuss the diagnosis in an unbiased way in hopes that having a baby with Down syndrome is celebrated like any other. Elizabeth Ries

Since joining Twin Cities Live this past year, Ben has introduced us to several amazing non-profits that he has been involved with. For Why We Give, he has chose the Best Defense Fund. Founded in 2018 by former NFL Linebacker, Donnie Edwards, the Best Defense Foundation honors and celebrates our veterans from past conflicts, including, WWII, Korea, Vietnam and those who have recently retired. This Foundation is driven by volunteers – people who are passionate about supporting military veterans and their families. Team members hail from all parts of the U.S. and Europe, but are united by one simple goal: Taking Care of the Ones Who Took Care of Us. Ben Leber

Kelli has chosen to work with a new non-profit to KSTP and it is a subject that she is passionate about. We look forward to working with this amazing organization and getting their word out. Whether you have just received a breast cancer diagnosis or you are decades past, The Firefly Sisterhood pairs women who not only share a similar diagnosis and treatment, but as well share common interests, personality traits, and family dynamics. They meet you where you are at within your breast cancer diagnosis and the support you are looking for. Kelli Hanson