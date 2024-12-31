Respiratory illnesses on the rise, CDC says

The CDC says cases of the cold, flu, COVID-19, and RSV are all on the rise.

There’s a new health warning about respiratory illnesses. The CDC is reporting that cases of the cold, flu, COVID and RSV are on the rise.

The health alert comes on the heels of large gatherings Tuesday night for New Year’s Eve.

CDC data shows Minnesota is “moderate” for acute respiratory illnesses, but Wisconsin’s levels are “high.” It’s the same for Wisconsin’s COVID levels found in wastewater, but Minnesota’s is “very high.”

Reporter Kamaria Braye spoke with Dr. Frank Rhame, an infectious disease doctor at Allina Health.

Rhame says the wastewater levels are alarming and adds that within the past couple of weeks, there’s been a rise in influenza hospitalizations — both at Allina and across the state.

He also recommended vaccines for everyone — especially vulnerable groups and pregnant people.

“So if you’re going to be visiting your grandparents for New Year’s Eve and one of them is in one of those high-risk groups, it’s especially important to be vaccinated and to not go there if you are having a respiratory infection,” Rhame added.

Rhame is also urging people in high-risk groups to wear a mask if going out to celebrate New Year’s Eve, adding there has also been a rise in RSV cases.

CLICK HERE to view data from the Minnesota Department of Health for flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases across the state. You can find respiratory illness data from the CDC by CLICKING HERE.