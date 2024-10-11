MDH: Teenagers contributing to spread of whooping cough

Whooping cough continues to spread, with almost 100 new cases in Minnesota this week alone.

The Minnesota Department of Health released updated numbers Thursday, showing the state has reached 1,019 cases for the year.

It is a huge increase from recent history.

Minnesota only had 61 confirmed cases in all of 2023.

State health officials told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that high school-age kids are part of the problem, providing this statement:

“MN is seeing a significant burden occur in high school age children, which is consistent with when the adolescent vaccine for pertussis begins to wane. MDH and local public health officials are working with school staff and other activity settings to provide letters for exposed families to be evaluated, tested, and treated for pertussis if a cough develops. The earlier that individuals are seen and treated for pertussis, the more likely it is that that treatment will prevent more severe cough and prevent further spread to others. Pertussis can be particularly serious for infants or those with underlying health conditions.”

Pediatricians said they are also on high alert and watching the numbers across kids of all ages.

“We are the lookout,” said Dr. Liz Placzek, a pediatrician with Children’s Minnesota. “This is more than we typically see.”

Dr. Placzek, who is the medical director at Children’s Minnesota’s West St. Paul primary clinic, said it can initially be difficult to differentiate whooping cough from other respiratory infections, such as RSV and COVID-19.

“Typically, it [whooping cough] starts off like a cold virus. We see snotty nose, we see cough, maybe a fever. Those symptoms may improve a little bit but then we see this cough, this persistent deep cough that continues and continues. The ‘100 days cough’ is what people call it.”

Dr. Placzek said people who were vaccinated as children may not realize the vaccine wears off over time.

“It’s not lifelong immunity,” she said.

If you or your child starts to have a high-pitched cough, experts recommend getting tested and treated with antibiotics as early as possible.

The Minnesota Department of Health also provided this statement:

“With case numbers this high it is really important for individuals to make sure they are up to date on their pertussis vaccines, get tested and treated early in their cough illness, and stay home while infectious.”