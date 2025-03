There are nearly 160 measles cases in Texas right now, and most are in unvaccinated people.

In a recent interview on FOX News, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recommended the measles vaccination and also endorsed some other treatments such as Vitamin A, Budesonide and Clarithromycin.

Dr. Archelle Georgiou, KSTP-TV’s health expert, explains fact from fiction in the above video player.