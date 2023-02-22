Inside Your Health: Hospice care

Hospice care is an approach to healthcare that coordinates the care given by doctors, social workers, psychologists and more to ensure the best care.

Hospice can also provide emotional and/or spiritual support for the patient or family, said KSTP’s medical expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou. In addition, hospice’s have staff on care 24/7 and are usually covered by Medicare.

This week, Dr. Georgiou goes in depth on what hospice care is like and why it’s important to talk to your friends and family about it.