Inside Your Health: Bilateral mastectomies

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women.

When diagnosed, some women choose to remove the healthy breast to decrease the risk of developing cancer on the opposite side.

However, a study that was just published in Jama Oncology raises questions about the value of the additional surgery.

Health expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou explains the study and why it’s so important for patients to fully understand the pros and cons of the approach.

