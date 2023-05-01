5 Eyewitness News Get Outside Sweepstakes Official Rules

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS – “GET OUTSIDE GIVEAWAY” SWEEPSTAKES

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH ENTRANT AGREES TO THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

1. Eligibility: The 5 Eyewitness News – “Get Outside Giveaway” Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open only to viewers 18 years or older and residents of Minnesota or Wisconsin. No purchase necessary to enter the Sweepstakes. Employees of KSTP-TV, LLC, 3415 University Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55114 (the “Sponsor”), Tria (“Promotional Participant”), Hubbard Broadcasting, Inc., or any of their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising agencies, or any other company or individual involved with the design, production execution or distribution of the Sweepstakes (collectively with Sponsor and Promotional Participant, the “Released Parties”) and their immediate family (spouse, parents and step-parents, siblings and step-siblings, and children and step-children) and household members of each such employee are not eligible to enter or win. The Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. Participation constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to these Official Rules and Sponsor’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein.

2. Sweepstakes Period: The Sweepstakes will run from 4:30 AM Central Time (“CT”) on May 1, 2023 until 7:00 AM CT on June 2, 2023 (“Sweepstakes Period”). The Sweepstakes Period will be broken out into twenty-five (25) separate daily entry pools, each weekday during the Sweepstakes Period, beginning at 4:30 AM CT and ending at 7:00 AM CT each weekday (each, a “Daily Entry Pool”).

3. How to Enter: This is a Watch-And-Win Sweepstakes; with the chance of submitting one (1) entry per Daily Entry Pool, up to 25 entries during the entire Sweepstakes Period. To enter, watch “5 Eyewitness Morning Newscast” weekdays (Mon-Fri) from 4:30 AM CT until 7;00 AM CT on KSTP-TV channel 5, and watch for the Daily Entry Pool’s QR Code to be shown on screen (“QR Code”). Then, scan the QR Code and the scanned QR Code will bring up the website where you can complete and submit your online official entry to receive one (1) entry into that Daily Entry Pool’s random drawing. All entries must be received by 7:00:00 AM CT for each Daily Entry Period to be entered into that day’s random drawing. Any entry that is sent after 7:00:00 AM CT in each Daily Entry Pool will be disqualified and that entry attempt will not be eligible for that day’s random drawing. To enter without scanning a QR Code, hand print your complete name, street address, city, state, and zip code along with your telephone number and email address and mail in a first-class stamped envelope to: KSTP-TV Summer Cash Giveaway Sweepstakes, c/o Kate Bendell, 3415 University Ave, St. Paul, MN 55114. All mail-in entries must be received by June 2, 2023 to be entered into the final Daily Entry Pool.

In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of the person submitting a mobile email entry, the entry will be deemed to be submitted by the person in whose name the email address is registered. The entrant may be required to provide evidence that the entrant is the authorized account holder of the email address associated with the winning entry and complete an affidavit and/or any applicable releases. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, invalid, unintelligible or misdirected entries, which may be disqualified. Any attempt by any participant to enter by using multiple/different identities, or any other methods may disqualify that participant from winning any prize, at the sole discretion of Sponsor.

4. Random Drawings/Winner Notifications: One (1) Grand Prize winner will be selected via a random drawing to occur at or about 7:30 AM CT immediately following each Daily Entry Pool, from among all eligible entries received during that day’s Daily Entry Pool. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding. Sponsor will notify each potential Grand Prize winner on or about the day of the applicable random drawing. Failure to respond to the winner notification within twenty-four (24) hours will be deemed forfeiture of the Grand Prize and an alternate winner may be selected at Sponsor’s sole discretion, time permitting. Sponsor is not responsible for email notifications that are undeliverable or voicemail messages not received. Odds of being named a Grand Prize winner depend on the number of eligible entries that are received in each Daily Entry Pool.

5. Prizes and Approximate Retail Values (“ARVs”) – Twenty-five (25) Grand Prizes (One (1) Grand Prizes per Daily Entry Pool)– A $250.00 Visa Gift Card. ARV: $250.00 each. Gift cards are subject to the terms, conditions and restrictions printed on the gift cards. Prizes consist of only the item listed as part of the prize. Prize is not transferrable, substitutable and may not be redeemed for cash. Sponsor may substitute the prize for one of equal or greater value at its sole discretion.

Grand Prize winners may be required to sign a liability and/or publicity release and W9 tax form (“Prize Release”) prior to issuance of a prize, at Sponsor’s sole discretion and request. A 1099 form may be submitted to all appropriate taxing authorities. The Grand Prize winner must meet the eligibility requirements as set forth in Paragraph 1 of these Official Rules.

6. Claiming the Prize: The Grand Prize winner must return their Prize Release, if required, to Sponsor within the time frame specified and method as specified by Sponsor, as a condition of receiving the Grand Prize. Upon receipt of all Prize Release documents, Sponsor will mail the Grand Prize to the winner, to the address provided by the Grand Prize winner during winner verification. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, damaged, delayed, returned or stolen mailing of any Prize. Allow 4 to 6 weeks for mailing of the Grand Prize.

7. Participation Conditions/Release/Consent to use Likeness: By participating, each participant agrees to: (a) comply with and be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor which are binding and final in all matters relating to this Sweepstakes; (b) release and hold harmless the Released Parties from and against any and all claims, expenses, and liability, including, but not limited to, negligence and damages of any kind to persons and property, including, but not limited to, invasion of privacy (under appropriation, intrusion, public disclosure of private facts, false light in the public eye or other legal theory), defamation, slander, libel, violation of right of publicity, infringement of trademark, copyright or other intellectual property rights, property damage, or death or personal injury arising out of or relating to a participant’s participation in this Sweepstakes, and acceptance or use or misuse of prize; (c) indemnify, defend and hold harmless the Released Parties from and against any and all claims, expenses, and liabilities (including reasonable attorney’s fees) arising out of or relating to an entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes and/or entrant’s acceptance, use or misuse of prize; and (d) allow Sponsor’s use for promotional purposes of his/her likeness, voice and/or address (city/state) without any additional compensation.

8. General Conditions: Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, suspend and/or modify the Sweepstakes, or any part of it, for any reason whatsoever, including, without limitation, fire, flood, natural or man-made epidemic of health or other means, earthquake, explosion, labor dispute or strike, act of God or public enemy, satellite or equipment failure, riot or civil disturbance, terrorist threat or activity, war (declared or undeclared) or any federal state or local government law, order, or regulation, public health crisis, order of any court or jurisdiction or if any fraud, technical failures or any other factor beyond Sponsor’s reasonable control impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the Sweepstakes, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the participation process or the operation of the Sweepstakes or to be acting in violation of these Official Rules or any other promotion or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Any attempt by any person to deliberately undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes may be a violation of criminal and civil law, and, should such an attempt be made, Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. Only the type and quantity of prizes described in these Official Rules will be awarded. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these rules shall otherwise remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein. Sponsor’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision.

9. Limitations of Liability: The Released Parties as set forth above are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by entrants, printing errors or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited, to malfunctions, interruptions or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the participation process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes or the processing of phone calls; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any Prize.

10. Privacy Policies and Data Collection: Information provided by you for this Sweepstakes on the entry form is subject to Sponsor’s privacy policy located at: kstp.com/general-information/hubbard-television-group-privacy-policy/. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees that the Sponsor has the right to contact the entrant by phone, direct message, or email accounts provided on the entry form to administer and fulfill this Sweepstakes.

11. Disputes/Governing Law: Except where prohibited, entrant agrees that: (1) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes or the prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate federal or state court of Minnesota; (2) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Sweepstakes, but in no event attorneys’ or legal fees; and (3) unless otherwise prohibited, under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim, indirect, punitive, incidental and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of the entrant and Sponsor in connection with this Sweepstakes shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of Minnesota, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of State of Minnesota, or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of Minnesota.

12. Official Rules/Winner’s List: For a copy of these Official Rules, or for the name of the winner, send a self-addressed stamped envelope by June 9, 2023, to: 5 Eyewitness News – “Get Outside Giveaway” Sweepstakes Rules/Winners (designate which), 3415 University Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55114.

13. Sponsor: KSTP-TV, LLC, 3415 University Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55114.