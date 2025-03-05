Zuccarello has a goal and an assist and Wild hold on to beat Kraken 4-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Mats Zuccarello’s goal 8:22 into the second period proved to be the difference in the Minnesota Wild’s 4-3 win over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night.

Zuccarello, Frederick Gaudreau and Jared Spurgeon all had a goal and an assist for the Wild, and Filip Gustavsson made 33 saves. Vinnie Hinostroza scored Minnesota’s first goal of the game on the power play.

Zuccarello scored on a snap shot, assisted by Gaudreau and Marcus Johansson, putting the Wild up 4-1.

Brandon Montour and Shane Wright — on the power play — scored late in the second period to pull the Kraken within 4-3. Adam Larsson also scored for Seattle and Joey Daccord had 16 saves.

Takeaways

Wild: Minnesota is now 5-5-0 over its last 10 games and in fourth place in the Western Conference. Wild forward Ryan Hartman returned after serving an eight-game suspension for slamming an opponent’s head to the ice. He had an assist on Spurgeon’s first-period goal.

Kraken: Seattle is 4-5-1 in its last 10 games. Montour’s goal came with 12 seconds left in the second period but the Kraken could not build on the momentum in the third.

Key momen

t

Filip Gustavsson denied Eeli Tolvanen’s penalty shot 4:21 into second period, a shot that proved to be the difference in the game. Gustavsson has now stopped all four penalty shots he’s faced in his career.

Key stat

Zuccarello had his 79th multi-point game while playing for the Wild, tying Zach Parise for fourth-most in franchise history.

Up next

The Wild visit the Vancouver Canucks on Friday night. The Kraken are in Nashville to face the Predators on Thursday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.