Zion Williamson returns to the Pelicans’ lineup against the Timberwolves after missing 27 games

By BRETT MARTEL The Associated Press
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, third from left, celebrates during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthew Hinton]

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been cleared to return to action against Minnesota on Tuesday night after missing 27 games with a left hamstring strain.

“He’s a force on the basketball court and we all know that when he steps on the floor he brings a certain energy to our team,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said before tipoff. “His ability to get to the basket, create open shots, it brings a ton of energy and we’re excited to get him back.

“When he plays at his best, we’re a better team.”

Williamson has played in just six of New Orleans’ 36 games this season, averaging 22.7 points, eight rebounds and 5.3 assists.

The Pelicans (7-29) came into Tuesday night’s action with a 2-4 record when Williamson plays this season, and 5-25 without him, including 4-23 during the past 27 games.

He returned to the lineup as New Orleans sought its third straight victory after sweeping both legs of a home-and-home series against the Washington Wizards (6-27), who had the NBA’s worst record entering Tuesday’s slate of games.

The Pelicans also have a game on Wednesday night against Portland, but Green declined to forecast whether Williamson would be cleared to play games on consecutive nights at this point in his recovery.

