Zion Williamson returns to the Pelicans’ lineup against the Timberwolves after missing 27 games

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been cleared to return to action against Minnesota on Tuesday night after missing 27 games with a left hamstring strain.

“He’s a force on the basketball court and we all know that when he steps on the floor he brings a certain energy to our team,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said before tipoff. “His ability to get to the basket, create open shots, it brings a ton of energy and we’re excited to get him back.

“When he plays at his best, we’re a better team.”

Williamson has played in just six of New Orleans’ 36 games this season, averaging 22.7 points, eight rebounds and 5.3 assists.

The Pelicans (7-29) came into Tuesday night’s action with a 2-4 record when Williamson plays this season, and 5-25 without him, including 4-23 during the past 27 games.

He returned to the lineup as New Orleans sought its third straight victory after sweeping both legs of a home-and-home series against the Washington Wizards (6-27), who had the NBA’s worst record entering Tuesday’s slate of games.

The Pelicans also have a game on Wednesday night against Portland, but Green declined to forecast whether Williamson would be cleared to play games on consecutive nights at this point in his recovery.

