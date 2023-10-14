Zack Annexstad throws 4 TD passes, leads Illinois State in 44-7 rout over Indiana State

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Zack Annexstad threw four touchdown passes to lead Illinois State in a 44-7 rout over Indiana State . Annexstad was 19-of-30 passing for 166 yards and hit four separate receivers for scores. He also had a game-high 79 yards rushing on just eight carries. Mason Blakemore added 74 yards on the ground and a 13-yard touchdown run for Illinois State (4-2, 2-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference). Garret Ollendieck picked off Annexstad’s second pass attempt of the game and ran the ball 27 yards into the end zone for Indiana State’s (0-6, 0-3)only score.

