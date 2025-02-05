Zach LaVine tells Kings fans he’s going to be ‘right there with them’ ahead of his debut

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Zach LaVine had a message for fans as he prepared to make his Sacramento Kings debut against the Orlando Magic. He’s passionate. He doesn’t take this opportunity for granted. And he’s going to do everything he can to win. LaVine spoke Wednesday at his introductory news conference ahead of his debut. It comes days after he was traded from the Chicago Bulls. LaVine, who was drafted 13th overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2014, made it clear he has an affinity for his new franchise. He worked out for the Kings before he was drafted and his family is originally from California.

