Young takes 3-shot lead Dubai Desert Classic; McIlroy, Harman off the pace

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Cameron Young will take a three-shot lead into the weekend at the Dubai Desert Classic after his 8-under 64. The American is ranked No. 25 and playing in Dubai for the first time. He made nine birdies before he bogeyed his final hole. He hit the water on his second shot on No. 9. Young is 13-under 131 overall after two rounds at Emirates Golf Club. Adrian Meronk and Andy Sullivan are three strokes back. Twins Nicolai Hojgaard and Rasmus Hojgaard have joined Richie Ramsay to be a further three shots back.

