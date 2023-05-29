Young scores 23, Gray adds 19 points and 10 assists; Aces beat Lynx 94-73

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jackie Young scored 23 points, including four 3-pointers, Chelsea Gray added 19 points and 10 assists and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Minnesota Lynx 94-73 Sunday night.

The Aces (4-0) tied the franchise record for consecutive wins to open a season. The organization, which started as the Utah Starzz (1999-2005) before moving to San Antonio (2006-17) and finally relocating to Las Vegas in 2018, also won its first four games of the 2011 season.

Minnesota (0-4) has lost its first four games in each of the last three seasons.

A’ja Wilson scored 21 points for the Aces. Kelsey Plum and Alysha Clark added 11 points apiece.

Wilson made a layup that gave the Aces the lead for good midway through the first quarter, Candace Parker followed with a 3-pointer and Kelsey Plum made a pull-up jumper before Wilson scored inside to cap a 9-0 that made it 18-11 about two minutes later.

Alysha Clark made a 3-pointer with 5:23 to go in the third quarter that gave Las Vegas a 60-48 lead and the Lynx trailed double figures the rest of the way.

Napheesa Collier had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota and Tiffany Mitchell added 16 points. Diamond Miller, picked No. 2 overall in the 2023 WNBA draft, scored a season-high 14 points and Rachel Banham 12. Jessica Shepard had a season-high 15 rebounds and tied her season best with seven assists to go along with four points.

Las Vegas had 25 assists on 32 made field goals, made 14 3-pointers and hit 16 of 17 from the free-throw line.

___

AP Sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.