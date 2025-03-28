Yeboah and Minnesota United host Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake (2-3-0) vs. Minnesota United FC (2-1-2)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC -136, Real Salt Lake +341, Draw +281; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Kelvin Yeboah leads Minnesota United into a matchup with Real Salt Lake after a two-goal showing against the LA Galaxy.

United finished 15-12-7 overall and 8-6-4 at home a season ago. United scored 58 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 49.

RSL went 16-7-11 overall and 5-5-8 on the road in the 2024 season. RSL averaged 1.9 goals on 5.5 shots on goal per game last season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Kipp Keller (injured), Joseph Yeramid Rosales Erazo (injured).

RSL: Matthew Bell (injured), Zavier Gozo (injured), Diego Luna (injured), Dominik Marczuk (injured), Zac MacMath (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.